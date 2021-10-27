Cyclist, 73, airlifted to trauma centre after collision with car in Tiny Township

A 73-year-old man suffered life-altering injuries after a collision with a car in Tiny Township late Wednesday afternoon.

Provincial police are investigating the incident that happened on Concession 9 and the Trans-Canada Trail near Simcoe County Road 6.

Police say the man who was riding a bike at the time of the crash was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre.

They added the driver was not physically hurt.

The road was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

Police say no charges have been laid at this time.