Cyclist, 76, killed in collision in Belleville, Ont.

A closeup of an OPP cruiser. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa)

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision in Belleville.

Officers were called to Highway 62 near Maitland Drive around 9 p.m. Friday. Police say their initial investigation suggests a driver travelling northbound hit the cyclist from behind.

The victim has been identified as Rui Hua Wang, 76.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have not announced any arrests or charges.

