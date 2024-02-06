Cyclist, 83, in critical condition following crash with vehicle: police
A cyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a truck on Pembina Highway Tuesday morning.
According to police, the crash happened at the intersection with Daly Street North. Officers were called at 6:30 a.m. and found an 83-year-old man with “serious bodily injuries” after being hit by a vehicle. A tourniquet was used to provide care to the man, and he was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.
Police tape was set up at the scene, and a bicycle could be seen on the road.
Police say the cyclist was heading east on Daly Street North, and as he tried to cross Pembina Highway he was hit by a Chevrolet Colorado heading south. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and spoke with officers.
Southbound Pembina at Daly Street North was closed due to the investigation, but has since reopened.
The traffic unit is investigating. Anyone with information, including video or dashcam footage, is asked to call police at 204-986-7085.
