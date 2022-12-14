Cyclist airlifted after crash in Waterloo
A cyclist has been transported to an out-of-region hospital via air ambulance following a collision Wednesday morning in Waterloo.
Around 8 a.m., Waterloo regional police tweeted about a road closure for a collision investigation and asked motorists to find an alternate route. Police said Weber Street North was closed in both directions between Lodge Street and Noecker Street. Marshall Street was also closed between Brighton Street and Alvin Street.
According to police, the crash involved a vehicle and a cyclist. They say the cyclist was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
"I think there should be something done to widen up the roads here," said a concerned pedestrian passing by. "It's pretty dangerous with lots of traffic. There should be something done soon because people are getting hurt."
Police used a remotely piloted vehicle to assist with the investigation. The roads have since reopened.
Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact police.
UPDATE:
Weber Street North and Marshall Street have now re-opened.
Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/j90w8bl1ps
