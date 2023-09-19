Cyclist airlifted after Waterloo crash

Waterloo regional police say a cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash in Waterloo.

According to police, an e-bike and a BMW collided at the intersection of King Street and Hickory Street around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The 18-year-old e-bike rider suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an out-of-region hospital by air ambulance, police said.

The 18-year-old man driving the BMW was not hurt.

The intersection was closed but has since reopened.

Police said charges are pending.