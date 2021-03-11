Provincial police in Grey-Bruce are on the lookout for a suspect vehicle after a cyclist was seriously injured in a hit and run.

Around 9 p.m. police got a call for a collision between a car and a cyclist on Bruce Road 9 in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

Police say the car, a white Hyundai Elantra, fled the scene with significant damage to the front of the vehicle.

The cyclist was seriously injured and was airlifted to hospital for treatment.

Police say the car will have damage to the front right passenger side corner.

Pieces of fender, undercarriage and lights were located at the scene.

Anyone with information that can assist Grey Bruce OPP with this investigation, call 1-888-310-1122.