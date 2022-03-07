Cyclist airlifted to hospital in serious condition after hit-and-run crash near Parksville

A cyclist is in hospital in serious condition after he was struck by a driver who then fled the scene near Parksville, B.C.

Mounties say the collision happened on the Inland Island Highway near the Englishman River crossing on Sunday afternoon.

Oceanside RCMP received a report that a cyclist was struck by a northbound vehicle at approximately 4:50 p.m., about two kilometres south of Exit 51 heading into Parksville.

The driver fled the scene northbound, leaving the cyclist with serious injuries, police said in a statement Monday.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was transported via air ambulance to hospital where he remained in serious condition Monday.

Police have not released any information about the driver or type of vehicle involved in the crash.

Investigators are asking for witnesses and anyone with dashcam video from the area between 4:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. to come forward.

The Inland Island Highway was temporarily closed Sunday evening to accommodate the air ambulance and scene investigation.

The RCMP's BC Highway Patrol has assumed the lead on the investigation with assistance from the Oceanside RCMP, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the Forensic Identification Service.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Parksville at 250-954-2953 and reference file 2022-133.