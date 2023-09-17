Cyclist arrested after collision in downtown Toronto left police officer injured

A cyclist has been arrested after a collision in downtown Toronto Sunday afternoon that sent a police officer to the hospital.

The incident happened in the area of Bremner Boulevard and Rees Street, north of Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Toronto police say one person was riding their bicycle “erratically,” weaving through pedestrians and officers directed the cyclist to stop.

“The cyclist rode into an officer, knocking him to the ground,” police say.

The cyclist was shortly apprehended.

Meanwhile, the officer was hospitalized. Toronto paramedics say they transported one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

COLLISION:

Bremner Blvd + Rees St

- Cyclist riding erratically, weaving through pedestrians

- Directed to stop by officers

- The cyclist rode into an officer, knocking him to the ground

- The injured officer has been transported to hospital

- Cyclist arrested#GO2174407

^lb

It is the third incident this weekend that saw police officers hurt.

The Toronto Police Association (TPA) said in a statement on social media that three officers were injured while responding to two incidents Saturday.

“One involving a person in a mental health crisis and one involving intoxication. In both cases, the public called police and our members were there,” the statement read.

“All our officers will recover fully but these cases remind us of the dangerous situations that our members face each and every day while keeping our communities safe.”

On Saturday evening, a police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries while trying to arrest an assault suspect at Kipling subway station.

“Wishing the officers injured this weekend a speedy recovery. They put themselves in dangerous situations and they have our gratitude,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said in a social media post.

Wishing the officers injured this weekend a speedy recovery. They put themselves in dangerous situations and they have our gratitude https://t.co/QqexApNhM4