Cyclist carrying weapons, break-ins tools and drugs arrested

A Kitchener man is facing 17 charges after police pulled him over while he was riding a bike in Kitchener.

At around 10 p.m. Friday, officers were on proactive patrol in the area of King Street East and Jackson Avenue.

They stopped a cyclist who, police say, provided three false IDs before he was identified and arrested.

During a search, police found a replica gun, two prohibited knives, break-in tools, as well as suspected meth, morphine and pills.

The 32-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, four counts of possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose, four counts of failure to comply with a release order, four counts of breach of probation, possession of break-in instruments and obstructing a police officer.