Cyclist charged after collision at a Kitchener roundabout

A cyclist who was seriously injured in a crash at a Kitchener roundabout last month has now been charged by police.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Nov. 28 at around 5:30 p.m. It involved a cyclist and vehicle at the roundabout at Ottawa Street South and Homer Watson Boulevard.

“It was determined the driver of a motor vehicle was travelling north on Ottawa Street South and struck a cyclist that was riding west through the crosswalk,” said a media release from Waterloo regional police in November.

The cyclist, a 52-year-old Kitchener man, was transported by paramedics to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old Kitchener man, was uninjured.

As a result of the investigation, the cyclist has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with riding a bicycle in a crosswalk, no light on a bicycle and no horn on a bicycle.