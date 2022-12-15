Cyclist charged after collision at a Kitchener roundabout
A cyclist who was seriously injured in a crash at a Kitchener roundabout last month has now been charged by police.
Emergency services responded to the crash on Nov. 28 at around 5:30 p.m. It involved a cyclist and vehicle at the roundabout at Ottawa Street South and Homer Watson Boulevard.
“It was determined the driver of a motor vehicle was travelling north on Ottawa Street South and struck a cyclist that was riding west through the crosswalk,” said a media release from Waterloo regional police in November.
The cyclist, a 52-year-old Kitchener man, was transported by paramedics to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old Kitchener man, was uninjured.
As a result of the investigation, the cyclist has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with riding a bicycle in a crosswalk, no light on a bicycle and no horn on a bicycle.
-
Drugs, guns and stolen passports seized after RCMP raid Wetaskiwin homeTwo Wetaskiwin residents face a series of firearms-related charges after Mounties completed a search of their home and found drugs, firearms, body armour and a pair of stolen passports.
-
Husband charged in death of wife in north EdmontonA 51-year-old Edmonton woman is dead, and her husband has been charged with second-degree murder.
-
'We’re all human': Saskatoon Tribal Council assisting in drug charge diversion programThe Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) is working with police to help divert illicit drug charges and keep early offenders out of the criminal justice system.
-
Football and faith: How 98-year-old Mindy Hurley stays young at heartKitchener’s Mindy Hurley has a unique Sunday ritual.
-
Calgary senior concerned she won't be able to afford mortgage come her renewalCalgary senior Brenda Willy is still living in the house she bought 36 years ago, but now she's worried she might have to sell.
-
Foundation makes whopping $1.3M donation to Camosun to support women in tradesThe Gwyn Morgan and Patricia Trottier Foundation has donated nearly $1.3 million to Camosun College to help women pursue a career in the trades.
-
Rotary Place ice rink set to reopen ahead of scheduleAt least one rink at Rotary Place will reopen earlier than anticipated after the City expedited installation of a temporary rental refrigeration system.
-
Charge laid in October 2020 homicide: policeWinnipeg police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in connection with a homicide that occurred more than two years ago.
-
How a local musician, 2 small businesses and ATB came together to raise moneyAn Edmonton musician has launched her sixth annual Giveback Campaign.