Cyclist charged in collision involving vehicle in Kitchener: WRPS

A cyclist has been charged following a crash involving a minivan in Kitchener on Thursday.

Waterloo regional police said around 4:40 p.m., emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a cyclist at the intersection of Scott Street and Duke Street East.

An investigation determined a 41-year-old woman riding a bike failed to stop at a red light at the intersection and struck a minivan driven by a 56-year-old Kitchener man.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and charged with failing to stop at a red light.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dash cam footage, is asked to contact the Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

