Cyclist critically injured in collision on Greenbank Road

A cyclist is in critical condition in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a cyclist and a Toyota Corolla on Greenbank Road on the Queensway just before 7 a.m.

Paramedics say the cyclist, a 28-year-old man, was transported to hospital in critical condition with multi-system trauma.

The Ottawa Police Collision Investigation Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.