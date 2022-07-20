Cyclist critically injured in collision with pickup truck: OPP

Provincial police in Caledon are investigating a collision that seriously injured a cyclist in the overnight hours on Wednesday.

Police say a pickup truck travelling south on Airport Road in the Mayfield Road area around 12:30 a.m. struck a man riding a bike.

He was rushed to a local hospital and later taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the truck remained at the scene.

There is no word on any charges as the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122.