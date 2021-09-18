Cyclist dead after falling off cliff at Toronto park

Toronto police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a cyclist who fell off a cliff at a park in North York Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to E.T. Seton Park at around 2 p.m.

Police say the victim was biking on a trail when the accident happened.

When paramedics arrived, they located a cyclist seriously injured and without vital signs.

Paramedics say the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.