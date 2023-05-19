Cyclist dead after hit-and-run in Langley, RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Langley early Friday morning that claimed the life of a cyclist.
Langley RCMP said the collision occurred just before 2 a.m. in the area of 200 Street and 68 Avenue.
"A grey Mercedes allegedly struck the cyclist and left the scene of the crash prior to police arrival," Sgt. Kris Clark said in a news release, adding that responding officers were able to track down the involved vehicle and driver shortly after.
The cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was called to the scene and is assisting in the investigation.
Mounties said the factors that contributed to the crash have yet to be determined as the investigation is still in the early stages, and no charges have been laid at this time.
Anyone with information or dash cam video of the area at the time of the collision is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-514-2870.
