Cyclist dead following collision on Trans-Canada Highway

A 24-year-old cyclist is dead following a collision on Manitoba’s Highway 1 on Wednesday.

Around 8:05 p.m., RCMP officers responded to a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle near the community of Austin, Man.

When Mounties got to the scene, they found a 24-year-old man from Brandon, Man., on the road. According to police, he was cycling when he was hit by a vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP investigated and determined that a 54-year-old man from Regina, Sask., was driving a vehicle eastbound on the highway. Police note the 54-year-old man was travelling in the left lane when he suddenly saw a cyclist in the same lane and collided with him.

The driver immediately stopped and called 911.

Police believe the dark lighting conditions and the fact that the cyclist was wearing dark clothes were factors in the collision. Alcohol and speed were not involved.

The 54-year-old man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

RCMP officers and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.