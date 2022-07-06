Cyclist dead in Gasoline Alley hit-and-run south of Red Deer

A 45-year-old cyclist is dead and RCMP are searching for a car with suspected windshield damage in connection with the Wednesday evening crash south of Red Deer.

A female on a bicycle was hit by a sedan on the extension of 40th Avenue in the Gasoline Alley area at around 6:45 p.m. and the driver fled the scene.

RCMP officials confirm the cyclist was pronounced dead when emergency crews arrived.

The vehicle is described as a a dark coloured sedan, possibly a BMW, with aftermarket rims described by RCMP as "cheap-looking." It's an older model, dark grey or black matte, with a poor paint job.

The car likely sustained substantial front end damage, particularly to the windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.