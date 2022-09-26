Cyclist dies after being hit by LRT train in northeast Edmonton, route open again

A man in his 30s was killed Monday afternoon when he was hit by an LRT train at the Clareview Station in northeast Edmonton.

He was "with a bicycle" on the platform at 3:20 p.m., Edmonton Police service said.

"As the southbound train pulled away, the train came into contact with the male causing injuries," Sgt. Dan Tames wrote in a news release.

Paramedics responded but the man died on scene, Tames said. A body under a tarp could be seen near the D.L. MacDonald Transit Garage southwest of the Clareview Station.

"There was, like, four cop cars. There was an undercover cop car. The whole thing was shut down," ETS rider Brody Markin said.

"Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with family and friends of the individual involved, as well as those affected by the incident," Carrie Hotton-Macdonald, Branch Manager for Edmonton Transit Service (ETS), said in a statement.

"We take the safety of our passengers and staff seriously and are concerned about any incident occurring on transit property. Edmonton Transit Service will be conducting an investigation with support from the Edmonton Police Service on this matter."

One transit user saw the area taped off late Monday afternoon, but didn't learn what had happened until the following morning.

"Shocking. I don't know how something like that could happen," Corallie Nelson told CTV News Edmonton.

"It's a real tragedy when stuff like that happens."

The tracks between the Clareview and Belvedere transit stations were closed until 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Buses were brought in to move passengers along the route during the closure.

Any city employees involved in the incident will be offered support and counselling, Hotton-Macdonald added.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg