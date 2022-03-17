Cyclist dies after being struck by city grader in Ottawa’s east end

A cyclist has died after a city of Ottawa grader struck her Thursday afternoon in the east end.

Emergency crews responded to the collision at the intersection of Donald Street and North River Road, near the Rideau River, around 4:50 p.m.

Ottawa paramedics said the 43-year-old woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck while cycling in the area.

Ottawa police said Friday morning that the victim died from her injuries in hospital. The name of the victim has not been released.

The Ottawa Police Service Collision Investigation Unit continues to investigate. Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of the incident. You can contact the Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.

In a statement, the city confirmed the collision involved a municipal grader operator.

"The Public Works department, and the entire City, are saddened by this tragic incident and would like to extend our deepest condolences to the cyclist’s family and friends," General Manager of Public Works Alain Gonthier said in a memo to council.

"The City is also providing supports for the operator involved as this has been a traumatic experience for them."

Gonthier says the city has launched an internal investigation into the incident.

"Safety is a top priority for the Public Works department and the City as a whole," Gonthier said.

"We are taking this seriously and will act upon any recommendations that may arise from the ongoing investigations and will communicate any such actions at the conclusion of the investigations."

"INCREDIBLY UPSETTING," CYCLISTS SAY

Cyclist Gilles Mantha cycled by the area shortly before the fatal crash.

"I saw the city of Ottawa clearing snowbanks that didn't need to be cleaned … they were melting quite fine," Mantha said Friday. "There was very little snow to be moved but there they were. I went by them and I saw as a cyclist, half of the road is taken up at this point so you end up … you're with traffic."

Mantha called the fatal accident "incredibly upsetting" for the cycling community.

"Nobody should be dying on a bicycle in this neighbourhood at that corner."

Gavin Morrison lives at the intersection of North River Road and Donald Street. Morrison says the family was watching TV when they saw emergency crews arrive.

"I came outside and just saw the grader sitting there surrounded by all of the ambulances," Morrison said.

"It was pretty hard to look at and I wasn't sure what happened. It's certainly an intersection where there's a chance that things happen often."

Morrison notes there are a lot of cyclists in the area accessing the pedestrian and cycling bridge over the Rideau River.

"I have no idea what happened and I just hope we can figure out what happened and make sure it doesn’t happen again," Morrison said. "I would love to see speed bumps put in so people stop and it just deters traffic."

Coun. Mathieu Fleury expressed condolences to the family of the victim.

"A cyclist was not able to return home safely last evening," Fleury said.

"The tragic incident at N. River & Donald in late afternoon yesterday shows once again how incomplete designs & network put active transportation users at more risk. We know little about how it happened (movements) as Ottawa Police and City of Ottawa are investigating."

Fleury says councillors and communities raise issues about missing transportation links to staff to increase safety for cyclists and pedestrians.

"As this death is being reviewed, let's ensure investigation findings (Infrastructure design, lighting...) are promptly corrected. We must do better to invest in active infrastructure and protect active users."

Ottawa's cycling community called for the city to invest in safer streets for active transportation users.

"It's a hard morning for our community as we learn someone's life came to a sudden end while riding her bicycle,' Ottawa Bike said on Twitter.

"Every death, every injury is preventable through proper street design. But Safe Systems only work if we build them."