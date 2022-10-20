Cyclist, 60, dies after colliding with truck in Moncton
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
A cyclist has died following a collision with a truck in Moncton, N.B., Wednesday afternoon.
The RCMP says the incident happened on Connaught Avenue just after 2 p.m.
Police say the victim, a 60-year-old man from Moncton, was using an electric bicycle. He died at the scene from his injuries. An autopsy will be scheduled to help determine his exact cause of death.
The driver of the truck was not injured, according to police.
Connaught Avenue between High Street and Wheeler Boulevard was closed for about six hours, but has since reopened.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick coroner's office are assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.
