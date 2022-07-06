Cyclist dies following recent collision with truck
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
A 28-year-old cyclist has died following a recent collision with a truck in Regina.
Crews responded to the collision near the intersection of Garnet Street and Dewdney Avenue on Sunday, June 26 around 7:13 p.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
On Sunday, July 3, RPS was advised that the cyclist had died in hospital.
RPS has contacted the family of the 28-year-old man and the driver to let them know about the development in this ongoing investigation.
