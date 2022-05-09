Cyclist dies in collision involving motorcycle on Highway 26

One person has died in a motorcycle and bicycle collision in Thornbury.

Police say the crash happened Monday morning on Highway 26 at Grey County Road 113 between Peel Street and 11th Line.

Two people were taken to the hospital.

Monday afternoon, police say the cyclist had since been pronounced dead.

The victim's identity will not be released until the family has been notified.

The section of Highway 26 was closed for several hours for the investigation. It reopened around 4:30 p.m.

Police ask any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the crash to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.