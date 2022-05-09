Cyclist dies in collision involving motorcycle on Highway 26
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
One person has died in a motorcycle and bicycle collision in Thornbury.
Police say the crash happened Monday morning on Highway 26 at Grey County Road 113 between Peel Street and 11th Line.
Two people were taken to the hospital.
Monday afternoon, police say the cyclist had since been pronounced dead.
The victim's identity will not be released until the family has been notified.
The section of Highway 26 was closed for several hours for the investigation. It reopened around 4:30 p.m.
Police ask any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the crash to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.
-
Speed bump installation policy approved for WindsorWindsor council has approved a speed bump request system.
-
Heritage Drive closed near Glenmore Trail after garbage truck hits overpassCommuters are facing detours in the city's southeast as two major thoroughfares were closed after a garbage truck hit an overpass.
-
Russia pounds vital port of Odessa, targeting supply linesRussia pounded away at Ukraine's vital southern port of Odessa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, as they announced they found the bodies of 44 civilians in the rubble of a building in the northeast that was destroyed weeks ago.
-
Enhanced security presence coming to Sask. Legislative BuildingThe Saskatchewan government provided additional details on Monday about an enhanced security presence at the Legislative Building.
-
Unpredictable series resumes as Kings visit OilersThe Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers are tied at 2-2 in a best-of-seven first-round clash that can best be described as the Jekyll and Hyde series.
-
Temperatures climbing in Windsor-Essex forecastWindsor-Essex residents can expect above average temperatures over the next several days.
-
New Indigenous art installation pays tribute to old knowledgeThe Calgary Public Library's Indigenous artist-in-residence created a new installation out of a collection of material gathered from 40 different people.
-
-
Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcementsAll four of Ontario's main party leaders are in North Bay on Tuesday for a debate dedicated to issues that impact residents in northern Ontario.