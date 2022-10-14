Cyclist dies in collision with delivery truck: Saint John police

The Saint John Police Force is investigating a collision that killed a cyclist Thursday afternoon.

First responders were called around 2 p.m. to a vehicle collision near the 400 block of Westmorland Road.

Police say a cyclist and a commercial delivery truck were involved in the collision.

First-aid was given to the 21-year-old male cyclist but he later died in hospital.

Police say no other injuries were reported.

Traffic reconstruction, major crime and forensic teams investigated the scene.

The force is asking any witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident, to call police at 1-506-648-3333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.