Cyclist from Germany critically injured in crash on Highway 17: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a cyclist from Germany was critically injured after being struck by a driver on Highway 17 in Laurentian Valley Township.

The collision happened at around noon Monday on the 17 between Highway 41 and Sawmill Road.

Renfrew County Paramedics brought the 63-year-old cyclist to a local hospital. He was later transferred to a hospital in Ottawa with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

A section of Highway 17 was closed between Highway 41 and Sawmill Road for approximately eight hours due to the collision, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-735-0188.