Cyclist hit by robbery suspect driving alleged stolen vehicle, Regina police say

A 20-year-old man has been charged with robbery after Regina police said he stole a vehicle and struck a cyclist while driving away early Thursday morning.

According to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release, officers were called to the scene of a collision involving a cyclist and a vehicle on the 1000 block of Robinson Street around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

RPS said when officers arrived, they found a male victim walking down the street who said his car had been stolen.

The victim stated that he was threatened by the suspect who then entered his vehicle and stuck a cyclist while driving away.

RPS said the cyclist was no longer on the scene when EMS and police arrived and has yet to be located.

The 20-year-old suspect was arrested inside a residence on the 1000 block of Robinson Street and charged with robbery, RPS said.

He made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Regina police are asking anyone with more information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.