Cyclist hit by unlicensed driver near Meaford

Another cyclist suffered serious injury on the roads of Grey County.

Grey Bruce OPP responded to a call of a vehicle and bike collision on Grey Road 15 on Aug, 18.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The 24-year-old Meaford driver of the vehicle was charged with careless driving, as well as driving without a driver’s licence.

One week earlier on Aug. 11, 33-year-old Jeffery Miller of Richmond Hill was pronounced dead after losing control of his bike on Scenic Caves Road in the Blue Mountains.