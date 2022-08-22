iHeartRadio

Cyclist hit by unlicensed driver near Meaford

Two cyclist crashes in one week have left one cyclist dead and another in hospital with serious injuries in Grey County. (CTV NEWS)

Another cyclist suffered serious injury on the roads of Grey County.

Grey Bruce OPP responded to a call of a vehicle and bike collision on Grey Road 15 on Aug, 18.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The 24-year-old Meaford driver of the vehicle was charged with careless driving, as well as driving without a driver’s licence.

One week earlier on Aug. 11, 33-year-old Jeffery Miller of Richmond Hill was pronounced dead after losing control of his bike on Scenic Caves Road in the Blue Mountains.

