Cyclist hospitalized after being hit by car, Lougheed Highway partially closed

A person is in hospital and a stretch of Lougheed Highway is closed after a vehicle struck a cyclist in Maple Ridge Tuesday morning, Ridge Meadows RCMP say.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Laity Street. Eastbound lanes on the highway are now shut down between Laity and 216 streets, while westbound lanes are still open.

Police are warning drivers to expect traffic delays.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Video from the scene shows a bike with bent wheels lying on the road, as well as a large Ford truck with a dented front licence plate.

A plastic shopping bag filled with what appears to be empty drink containers is caught under the truck’s tire, and more empties are strewn around the scene. Clothes and a shoe are seen lying nearby.

Mounties say the driver remained on scene and impairment is not considered a factor in the collision. The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service’s has launched an investigation.

Ridge Meadows RCMP are asking witnesses to the crash or anyone with dash cam video to contact them at 604-463-6251.