Cyclist hospitalized after collision in downtown Victoria

A cyclist was taken to hospital non-life-threatening injuries Monday after a collision with a vehicle in downtown Victoria.

The intersection of Bay and Government streets was closed to traffic around 7:45 a.m. and remained behind police tape until approximately 9:45 a.m. while first responders attended the scene.

Victoria police say the cyclist's injuries are non-life-threatening but will require treatment over a long recovery period.

The intersection remained behind police tape for much of the morning while officers investigated.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has video of it to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.