Cyclist hospitalized after collision leaves her bike crushed under pickup

A young woman was taken to hospital Friday morning after a crash that left her bike crushed underneath a pickup truck.

Police closed roads in the area of Stony Plain Road and 163 Street around 9:45 a.m.

The driver of the Dodge Ram told CTV News Edmonton that he was turning right onto Stony Plain Road and didn't see the cyclist in time to stop. Police later confirmed that.

EPS said the cyclist's injuries were not life threatening and no charges had been laid as of 1:30 p.m.