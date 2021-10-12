Cyclist hospitalized with serious injuries after collision in Waterloo
A cyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries following a collision at Northfield Drive East and Davenport Road in Waterloo.
Waterloo regional police said they responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
According to a release, a female cyclist was travelling east on Northfield Drive when she was struck by a pick-up travelling north on Davenport Road, which was attempting to make a right turn.
Officials said the cyclist was transported to an out-of-region hospital with a serious head injury.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police's traffic services unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.
UPDATE: a female cyclist was transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Lane closures will be opening shortly. Thank you for your patience.
More details will be released when available. https://t.co/F2yp1PFydz
