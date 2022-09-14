iHeartRadio

Cyclist identified after fatal crash in Kincardine

Police in Caledon have blocked off a section of Highway 9 near Highway 50 following a fatal collision on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 (File).

OPP have identified the victim of a fatal crash that happened on Sept. 9 on Highway 21 in Kincardine.

According to police, a cyclist was involved in a crash with a pick-up truck.

Police now say the cyclist, 47-year-old Glendon Boals of Kincardine was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

The incident is still under investigation. 

12