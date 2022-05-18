Cyclist in critical condition after being hit by garbage truck: Winnipeg police

A cyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Wednesday after a crash with a garbage truck at a Winnipeg intersection.

The incident took place at around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Erin Street and Sargent Avenue.

When police officers got to the scene, they found the cyclist, a man in his 30s, with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he remains at this time.

Police have investigated and determined that the cyclist was hit by a garbage truck, which then drove away.

The traffic division is asking for the public’s help in identifying the truck and the driver. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-7085.