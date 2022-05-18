Cyclist in critical condition after being struck by a gravel truck

A cyclist was airlifted to a Toronto hospital after being struck by a gravel truck Wednesday morning in Caledon.

Police say the truck driver failed to remain at the scene of the crash that happened around 7:00 a.m. along Highway 9 near Albion Trail.

Investigators are now looking to locate the driver and truck, described as a dump truck with a tandem (pup) trailer.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to call investigators at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.