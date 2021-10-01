Cyclist in critical condition after crash on Lasalle Boulevard: Sudbury police

A 70-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash on Lasalle Boulevard in New Sudbury on Wednesday night, police said.

It happened in the westbound lane of the busy street at the Gary Street intersection around 4:45 p.m.

The male cyclist was taken to Health Science North by ambulance.

Police had the road closed in one direction for several hours.

No word if any charges are pending, but the investigation is ongoing.