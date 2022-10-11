Cyclist in his 80s rushed to hospital after being hit by driver in Mississauga

A male cyclist in his 80s has been rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by a driver in Mississauga.

The collision happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the East Credit area near Blueheron Boulevard and Loonlake Avenue, which is north of Bristol Road West between Terry Fox Way and Creditview Road.

Peel police said the cyclist’s injuries are life-threatening.

The driver remained at the scene.

Motorists should note that eastbound Blueheron Boulevard is currently closed at Loonlake Avenue as police investigate. Drivers are being urged to use alternate routes.

Anyone with information should contact Peel Regional Police at 905-453-3311, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://peelcrimestoppers.ca/.