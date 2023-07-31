Cyclist in hospital after collision with pickup truck in northeastern P.E.I.
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Natalie Lombard
A cyclist is recovering in hospital after a collision with a pick up truck in northeastern Prince Edward Island.
Police say the collision happened on Route 2 in Scotchfort around 4 p.m. Sunday.
Queens District RCMP, the East River Fire Department and the department of transportation responded to the scene.
Police say a male cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash. He is now in stable condition.
A section of Route 2 was closed for several hours while a traffic reconstructionist analyzed the scene. It has since reopened.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
For more P.E.I. news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Trudeau appears at news conference with bandage after bumping head playing with his kidsPrime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared at a news conference Monday with a bandage in the middle of his forehead. A spokesperson for Trudeau says he bumped his head while he was playing with his kids over the weekend.
-
Winnipeg police searching for missing teenThe Winnipeg Police Service is concerned for the well-being of a missing 14-year-old boy.
-
The salsa event that's spicing up downtown WinnipegA weekly event has been spicing up downtown Winnipeg with some Latin dance.
-
Here's how much the Sask. government has spent so far on a controversial ad campaignCTV News has learned how much the Saskatchewan government has spent on a controversial campaign.
-
Vancouver drug dealer who sexually assaulted vulnerable Indigenous girls sentenced to 5 years in prisonA Vancouver drug dealer who sexually assaulted two vulnerable Indigenous girls – one who was 12 years old and one who was 14 – after giving them "intoxicants" has been sentenced to five years in prison.
-
P.E.I. police lay firearm charges after crisis negotiation lasting several hoursMounties in P.E.I. say they have laid firearm charges against a 62-year-old man following a crisis negotiation that lasted several hours.
-
Kitchener woman, 49, arrested following multiple break-insA Kitchener woman has been arrested after three homes were broken into in the Chandler Drive area earlier this year.
-
-
Investigator attending South Windsor house fireFire officials say an upgraded working fire at a South Windsor home is now under control.