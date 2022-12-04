Cyclist in hospital facing life-threatening injuries: RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Stephen Wentzell
A 27-year-old man from Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County is in hospital Sunday facing life-threatening injuries after a serious collision.
Around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Lunenburg District RCMP, along with fire crews and paramedics, responded to a report of a collision on Highway 12 in New Ross.
Police say a cyclist and driver were travelling in the same direction on the highway when the cyclist was struck by the driver in a Chevrolet Silverado.
The cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital.
The driver of the Silverado, an 83-year-old man from Midville Branch, was not injured in the incident.
The investigation continues.
-
-
Ottawa home sales down 42 per cent in November, biggest drop this yearOttawa home sales dropped for a ninth straight month in November as the real estate market continued to cool down.
-
2024 Brier coming to ReginaThe 2024 Brier will be coming to the Brandt Centre in Regina.
-
New Cold, Flu and COVID-19 Clinic for Kids opens in Toronto as demand for pediatric health care surgesAs the demand for pediatric health care across the province surges, a new clinic specializing in treating children for colds, influenza and COVID-19 has opened in Toronto’s east end.
-
Funeral for Kirkland Lake miner killed on the job in northern OntarioA 52-year-old Kirkland Lake, Ont., man is being laid to rest on National Miners Day following an underground incident at the Young-Davidson gold mine in Matachewan last week.
-
Traffic stop leads to arrest of two women in ChathamChatham-Kent police say they arrested two women on outstanding warrants after a traffic stop.
-
-
How to get the increased GST tax creditTo help combat inflation and help lower- and modest-income families, over the span of six months, Ottawa is issuing an additional one-time GST tax credit to eligible taxpayers. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down who's eligible for the increased GST credit, explain how to get it, and how much you could receive.
-
N.S. man faces dozens of charges after break-ins, thefts; police seize equipment stolen from fire departmentA man is facing more than three dozen charges after a string of break-ins and thefts -- including the theft of life-saving equipment from a volunteer fire department -- in Pictou and Colchester counties and East Hants.