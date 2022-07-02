Cyclist in hospital following collision with vehicle in Moose Jaw

One person is in hospital following a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle in Moose Jaw on Friday evening.

Officers, along with Moose Jaw Fire and EMS, were dispatched to the 900 Block of Athabasca Street West around 9:24 p.m., according to a release from the Moose Jaw Police Service.

Through investigation, it was found that the 17-year-old cyclist rode his bike into oncoming traffic and collided with the vehicle. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

There was about $3,000 damage to the vehicle.