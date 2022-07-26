Cyclist injured after being hit by driver in Chelsea, Que.
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
A 34-year-old Gatineau woman is in hospital after a driver making to turn struck her at a Chelsea, Que. intersection Tuesday evening.
MRC des Collines de l’Outaouais police said in a news release that the woman was cycling eastbound on Lac Meech Road at around 7 p.m. when she was struck by a westbound Honda Civic.
Police said the driver of the Civic, a 32-year-old Gatineau woman, made a left turn onto Kingsmere Road but did not yield to the cyclist. Police also said glare from the sun may have played a role in the collision.
The victim’s injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.
