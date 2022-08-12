Cyclist injured after being struck by vehicle in midtown Toronto

A cyclist has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in midtown Toronto.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. near Eglinton Avenue and the Don Valley Parkway.

According to police, a silver Honda travelling west on Eglinton Avenue took the southbound DVP ramp and hit a cyclist crossing the road.

Police say a 21-year-old man suffered from life-threatening injuries. Paramedics transported him to hospital for treatment.

The 57-year-old driver involved in the collision remained on the scene. He did not sustain any injuries.

Investigators say they do not suspect impaired driving. Roads in the area were closed while police investigated the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).