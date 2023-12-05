iHeartRadio

Cyclist injured in crash with school bus in northwest Edmonton


A cyclist and school bus were involved in a crash in the area of 156 Street and St. Albert Trail on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

A cyclist was taken to hospital after a crash with a school bus Tuesday morning.

The cyclist was struck at the intersection of St. Albert Trail and 156 Street just before 7:30 a.m., police said.

The Edmonton Police Service said the cyclist was travelling through the St. Albert Trail intersection "against the light" when they were struck by a school bus just before 7:30 a.m.

The cyclist sustained minor, non-life threatening injuries.

12