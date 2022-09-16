Cyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Duncan, B.C.

Mounties are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck a cyclist and fled the scene Thursday in Duncan, B.C.

The RCMP were called to the intersection of Government Street and Canada Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

The injured cyclist was treated by paramedics and firefighters and then taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Island District RCMP said in a statement Friday.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a dark-coloured Dodge pickup truck strike the cyclist and leave the scene.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.