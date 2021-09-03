Cyclist injured in hit-and-run involving truck: police

A cyclist was injured in a hit-and-run involving a pickup truck on Wednesday night, according to police.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said it was dispatched to the area of 1st Avenue and Winnipeg Street around 9:18 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a teenage boy who was “injured and distraught.”

The victim told police he was riding his bike north-bound on Winnipeg Street when an older model truck turned east onto 1st Avenue and knocked him off his bike.

Police said the truck continued driving and dragged the bike. It was later found in the 200 block of 1st Avenue East.

The victim was taken to hospital but RPS said his injuries are not considered serious.

