Cyclist injured in Mill Woods collision

A cyclist was taken to hospital after a crash early Tuesday morning.

Police say the collision at 66 Street and 23 Avenue happened around 2:15 a.m.

The extent of the cyclist's injuries was unknown.

Edmonton Police Service's major collisions investigative unit is in charge of the file.

The intersection in southeast Edmonton was closed until about 6:30 a.m. 

