Cyclist killed in collision near Mount Forest

A cyclist has been pronounced deceased after a collision near Mount Forest.

Police say the collision involved a vehicle, and lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

On July 26, at approximately 6:15 a.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service and the Wellington North Fire Services responded to a report of a collision involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle on Southgate Sideroad 49.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police have not provided further details at this time.