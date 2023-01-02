Cyclist killed in early morning crash

The Elgin County OPP Traffic Reconstruction Team is on scene on Wellington Road after a fatal crash Monday morning.

According to Elgin County OPP, at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, police, paramedics and local fire crews were dispatched to Wellington Road, Southwold, for a report of a collision involving a cyclist and a passenger vehicle.

Police said the cyclist died as a result of the crash.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

Wellington Road between Shorlea Line and Ferguson Line was closed for several hours while police investigated, but was reopened Monday afternoon.

A black BMW was observed parked along the side of the road, with its front right side and windshield smashed.

The investigation continues.