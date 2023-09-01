Cyclist killed, driver hospitalized in highway crash near Sherwood Park
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Craig Ellingson
A cyclist is dead following an early Friday morning collision near Sherwood Park.
RCMP received a report of a serious collision at 5:17 a.m. on Highway 16 at Broadmoor Boulevard.
Emergency crews found one person dead upon arrival. RCMP confirmed Friday afternoon a cyclist was killed when struck by a vehicle, whose injured driver was taken to hospital.
Mounties are withholding the identity of the cyclist killed in the crash until they contact next of kin.
Officers have cleared the scene and regular traffic is now allowed in the vicinity.
Investigators believe alcohol use may be a factor in the collision.
-
'Their support is great': Kitchener Rangers fire up fanatics at annual Fan FestThe Kitchener Rangers are hoping a meet-and-greet with players will bring back the itch for OHL hockey.
-
Weapons complaint leads to two arrests in MoosoneeAn 18-year-old man and another youth from northern Ontario are facing multiple charges following an incident on Thursday evening, police say.
-
Smoke covers Edmonton for much of the long weekendEdmonton remained under air quality statements on Sunday and the smoke shows no signs of going anywhere during Labour Day weekend.
-
'Great to see people coming back': Paris Fair returns for 166th yearA well-loved tradition has returned to Paris, after years of pandemic restrictions, to celebrate its 166th anniversary.
-
Flights delayed after one plane hits another on tarmac at YVRPassengers are being switched to different flights after one Air Canada plane hit another on the tarmac at YVR Sunday afternoon.
-
Antarctica's ice shelves are thinner than we thought. Here's what that means for sea levelsNew research has found that previous studies on the Antarctic ice shelves may have overestimated their thickness, an important factor for scientists to determine how fast sea levels could rise.
-
'Strong defence': N.W.T. official describes fight against fires as residents gear up for Yellowknife returnAs Yellowknife prepares for residents to begin returning, fire crews are still facing huge challenges elsewhere in keeping the flames at bay, with flames at Hay River nearly reaching the town’s hospital.
-
Containing West Kelowna wildfire will take 'weeks, not days': BC Wildfire ServiceThe McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna, which is still burning out of control at around 13,700 hectares, will take weeks to contain, BC Wildfire Service said.
-
Arrest made in Lake Manitoba First Nation homicideRCMP have arrested a man in connection with a homicide on Lake Manitoba First Nation last week.