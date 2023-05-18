Cyclist killed in hit-and-run in Burlington; police searching for silver Volkswagen

Police are searching for a driver of a silver Volkswagen sedan who allegedly fled the scene after fatally striking a cyclist in Burlington Thursday afternoon.

The collision happened at 2:30 p.m. at North Shore Boulevard and Queen Elizabeth Way, near the Burlington Skyway, according to Halton police.

The Volkswagen was last seen travelling eastbound on Lakeshore Boulevard toward Joseph Brant Hospital and is believed to have front passenger side damage, they said.

Just before 9 p.m., police confirmed to CP24 that the cyclist had died.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Halton Regional Police Service at 905-825-4777 x5189 or x5065