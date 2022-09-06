Cyclist killed in Tuesday morning crash in Whitecourt

A cyclist is dead after a crash in Whitecourt on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to HIghway 43 and 51 Street in Whitecourt around 5:58 a.m.

Police believe the 33-year-old female cyclist was riding on a trail near Highway 43 and entered the intersection, colliding with a minivan driving west on Highway 43.

The cyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where she died.

The highway was restricted for several hours while the crash was investigated.

Police do not anticipate providing any further updates.