Cyclist returns home after visiting every Sask. residential school

A 20-year-old cyclist was welcomed home to Saskatoon after visiting every federally-recognized residential school in the province.

B’yauling Toni cycled 3,000 kilometres over 24 days to visit 20 residential schools in Saskatchewan.

Toni was welcomed home Wednesday evening by friends, family and strangers who have been following his journey via social media.

“As a non-Indigenous person, I really think it’s on us to take that first step in reconciliation, to recognize there was genocide in Canada and be actively involved in the healing process,” Toni tells CTV News.

He’s urging others to take their own unique step towards reconciliation.

“For me, I’m a cyclist. I’ve always been a cyclist — that’s my personal platform. I want to call on others to use your personal platform, whatever you’re best at, use that to be actively involved in reconciliation,” he says.

At each location, Toni heard stories from the residential school system.

While on the bike, riding to each site, Toni says he used the hours to reflect on the suffering.

“It gave me time to process, to really understand and internalize the lessons from each of the locations,” Toni says.

In the crowd, welcoming Toni home, was James Carriere.

Carriere has aunts and uncles that attended the Guy Residential School in Sturgeon Landing, Sask. — Toni’s eleventh stop.

Carriere says Toni’s desire to learn about residential schools is a significant step towards healing.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Carriere says, holding back tears.

“For him to learn and recognize genocide in Canada, our own country, and the effects of it today — more people need to understand that.”

Rhett Sangster, the director of reconciliation at the Office of the Treaty Commissioner, hopes Toni’s initiative will have a ripple effect.

“Whether you ride 3,000 kilometres or pick up a book and read about the TRC, it’s just inspiring to see someone take it upon themselves to learn and try to pursue reconciliation,” Sangster says.

Toni left Saskatoon on Aug. 2. His first stop was at Gordon’s Indian Residential School in Punnichy, Sask.

The last site he visited was in Duck Lake, Sask. at St. Michael’s Residential School.

Along the way, Toni has been raising money for the Orange Shirt Society, a non-profit organization that raises awareness about residential schools.

Toni is heading into his second year of enginerring at the University of Saskatchewan.

Do you have a story idea or news tip? Email us.